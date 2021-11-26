Town Administrator’s Report
Board of Selectmen’s Meeting of November 15, 2021
Report covers issues from October 30, 2021 to November 12, 2021
Addison Gilbert Hospital Triennial Community Health Needs Assessment
Addison Gilbert Hospital (AGH) assesses the health needs of the Cape Ann communities once every three years. Part of that process involves interviewing local officials concerning those needs. The TA participated in that process via a virtual meeting, along with Board of Health Administrator Erin Kirchner on November 8, 2021. Generally, we provided background with respect to a number of related topics ranging from general Town characteristics to the Town’s response to COVID. AGH will use the information collected from the four Cape Ann communities to tailor future programs and services.
Zoning Bylaw Review Kickoff Meeting and Town Tour
Chairman Pereen and Mr. Zubricki joined members of the Planning Board, the Town Planner,
and personnel from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) on November 2, 2021 with respect to the Town zoning bylaw review process. MAPC personnel reviewed project objectives with the group and then we all boarded a small bus for a comprehensive tour of the Town. In the coming weeks, MAPC plans to provide the Town with some overall, initial observations and to eventually work with the Town to set up a public forum for discussion of various concepts and public input.
Discussion of Final Fall Town Meeting Motions
The TA has developed final motions for tonight’s Fall Town Meeting, in accordance with the Board’s guidance from the last meeting.
Further Exploration of the Establishment of an Affordable Housing Trust
The Board discussed in the past the concept of establishing an Affordable Housing Trust with a new Town bylaw in the future. The Board desired at that time to explore the concept further and the Essex Housing Coalition also supports this exploration. Chairman Pereen and the TA discussed the potential formation of a trust with Shelly Goehring of the Massachusetts Housing Partnership (MHP), the Town Planner, and Dana LeWinter of the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA) on November 2, 2021. Generally, a new Town bylaw could be proposed in the spring of 2022 that would establish an Affordable Housing Trust, define its membership, and set parameters for its operation. Both public and private funding could go into the care of the Trust and the Trust would decide which types of housing-related projects to use the money on. Presently, MHP is willing to offer their public information sessions entitled “Affordable Housing Trusts 101” and we have arranged for that to occur, via remote conference, on December 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.
Green Communities Grant Program Annual Report
In order to remain eligible to compete for additional Green Communities Grant funding in the spring of 2022, the Town is required to provide an annual report to the State by November 19, 2021. New Town Planner Dana Menon has been working on completing the report and expects to submit it in advance of the deadline. We are presently collaborating with the Manchester Essex Regional School District to finish up a building automations system installation with this
year’s round of funding.
Town Administrator Leave
Mr Zubricki was out of the office, on leave, from November 3, 2021 through November 5, 2021 and on November 12, 2021.
Veterans’ Day Holiday
The office was closed on November 11, 2021, in observance of the subject holiday.
