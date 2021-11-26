MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15
11:42 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
1:49 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:53 p.m. Southern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, gone on arrival.
10:26 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
6:43 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:12 a.m. Western Ave., selective enforcement, assisted as needed.
11:52 a.m. Western Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, secured/checked.
9:16 p.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:08 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17
3:29 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male with extremity injury, transported to hospital.
12:31 p.m. Western Ave., animal complaint, other.
5:57 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, spoken to.
7:15 p.m. John Wise Ave., disabled motor vehicle, spoken to.
8:12 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18
4:14 a.m. Western Ave., fire alarm, fire confirmed.
6:17 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:48 p.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
3:06 p.m. Southern Ave., male sick, other, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19
2:21 a.m. Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:22 a.m. Pickering St., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.
4:09 p.m. Martin St., male fall, transported to hospital.
9:10 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:34 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20
No report.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21
No report.