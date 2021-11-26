Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15

 11:42 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

1:49 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:53 p.m.  Southern Ave., disabled motor vehicle, gone on arrival.

10:26 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

6:43 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:12 a.m.  Western Ave., selective enforcement, assisted as needed.

11:52 a.m.  Western Ave., parking complaint/enforcement, secured/checked.

9:16 p.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:08 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

3:29 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male with extremity injury, transported to hospital.

12:31 p.m.  Western Ave., animal complaint, other.

5:57 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, spoken to.

7:15 p.m.  John Wise Ave., disabled motor vehicle, spoken to.

8:12 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18

4:14 a.m.  Western Ave., fire alarm, fire confirmed.

6:17 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:48 p.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

3:06 p.m.  Southern Ave., male sick, other, transported to hospital.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

2:21 a.m.  Martin St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:22 a.m.  Pickering St., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.

4:09 p.m.  Martin St., male fall, transported to hospital.

9:10 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:34 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

No report.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21

No report.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 