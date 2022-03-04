MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21
7:29 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
9:59 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male bleeding, non-traumatic, transported to hospital.
4:59 p.m. Choate St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
7:33 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
1:41 a.m. Martin St., parking complaint, enforcement, parking enforcement.
3:39 p.m. Lebaron Rd., welfare check, secured/checked.
8:02 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
9:39 p.m. Main St., selective enforcement, other.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
6:28 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, vehicle towed.
9:36 a.m. Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
4:20 p.m. Southern Ave., traffic hazard, secured/checked.
8:33 p.m. Pond St., male stroke, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
No report.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
9:40 a.m. Story St., disturbance, report to follow.
12:55 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
6:07 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
9:48 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
9:53 a.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
5:18 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:22 p.m. Main St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
11:01 p.m. Western Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27
10:40 a.m. Southern Ave., parking complaint, enforcement, spoken to.
1:47 p.m. Martin St., utility request, notification made.
5:53 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
11:28 p.m. Belcher St., male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.