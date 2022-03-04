Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

7:29 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

9:59 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male bleeding, non-traumatic, transported to hospital.

4:59 p.m.  Choate St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

7:33 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

1:41 a.m.  Martin St., parking complaint, enforcement, parking enforcement.

3:39 p.m.  Lebaron Rd., welfare check, secured/checked.

8:02 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

9:39 p.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, other.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

6:28 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, vehicle towed.

9:36 a.m.  Martin St., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

4:20 p.m.  Southern Ave., traffic hazard, secured/checked.

8:33 p.m.  Pond St., male stroke, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

No report.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

9:40 a.m.  Story St., disturbance, report to follow.

12:55 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

6:07 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

9:48 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

9:53 a.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

5:18 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:22 p.m.  Main St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

11:01 p.m.  Western Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

10:40 a.m.  Southern Ave., parking complaint, enforcement, spoken to.

1:47 p.m.  Martin St., utility request, notification made.

5:53 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

11:28 p.m.  Belcher St., male with breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 

