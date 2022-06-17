MONDAY, JUNE 6

1:39 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, arrest.

12:43 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

4:01 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

6:40 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male seizure, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

9:32 a.m.  Essex Reach Rd., parking complaint, enforcement, spoken to.

1:24 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., suspicious activity, other.

2:25 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

4:23 p.m.  John Wise Ave., male sick, other, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

9:53 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

1:38 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male sick, other, transported to hospital.

4:39 p.m.  Lakeshore Drive, male altered mental status, transported to hospital.

9:25 p.m.  School St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

6:21 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

9:57 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

2:37 p.m.  Main St., male sick, other, transported to hospital.

6:44 p.m.  Eastern Ave., male unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

No report.

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

11:35 a.m.  John Wise Ave., fire alarm, fire false.

2:35 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle accident with injury, report to follow.

4:37 p.m.  Laurel Lane, animal complaint, no action taken.

6:09 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, arrest.

SUNDAY, JUNE 12

1:16 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, vehicle towed.

2:23 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

6:35 a.m.  Martin St., selective enforcement, no action taken.

7:28 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

