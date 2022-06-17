MONDAY, JUNE 6
1:39 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, arrest.
12:43 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
4:01 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
6:40 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male seizure, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
9:32 a.m. Essex Reach Rd., parking complaint, enforcement, spoken to.
1:24 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., suspicious activity, other.
2:25 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
4:23 p.m. John Wise Ave., male sick, other, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
9:53 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
1:38 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male sick, other, transported to hospital.
4:39 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, male altered mental status, transported to hospital.
9:25 p.m. School St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
6:21 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
9:57 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
2:37 p.m. Main St., male sick, other, transported to hospital.
6:44 p.m. Eastern Ave., male unknown medical problem, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
No report.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
11:35 a.m. John Wise Ave., fire alarm, fire false.
2:35 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident with injury, report to follow.
4:37 p.m. Laurel Lane, animal complaint, no action taken.
6:09 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, arrest.
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
1:16 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, vehicle towed.
2:23 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
6:35 a.m. Martin St., selective enforcement, no action taken.
7:28 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.