MONDAY, MAY 30
7:00 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
12:59 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.
5:58 p.m. Main St., disabled motor vehicle, notification made.
7:26 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, MAY 31
7:47 a.m. Apple St., citizen assist, notification made.
8:12 a.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
5:39 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
9:00 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
10:31 a.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
10:58 a.m. Main St., community policing, public assist.
1:50 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:10 p.m. Eastern Ave., male poisoning, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
9:35 a.m. Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.
10:32 a.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
1:50 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male unconscious, unresponsive, report to follow.
10:10 p.m. Lakeview Rd., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
8:47 a.m. John Wise Ave., fire alarm, fire false.
10:19 a.m. Sumac Drive, animal complaint, other.
3:07 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.
4:04 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
7:41 a.m. Conomo Point Rd., traffic hazard, notification made.
1:46 p.m. Eastern Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.
5:19 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
8:04 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
No report.