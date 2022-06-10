MONDAY, MAY 30

7:00 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

12:59 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, criminal application.

5:58 p.m.  Main St., disabled motor vehicle, notification made.

7:26 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

 

TUESDAY, MAY 31

7:47 a.m.  Apple St., citizen assist, notification made.

8:12 a.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

5:39 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

9:00 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male fall, patient refusal.

 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

10:31 a.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

10:58 a.m.  Main St., community policing, public assist.

1:50 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:10 p.m.  Eastern Ave., male poisoning, transported to hospital.

 

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

9:35 a.m.  Western Ave., motor vehicle stop, written warning.

10:32 a.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

1:50 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male unconscious, unresponsive, report to follow.

10:10 p.m.  Lakeview Rd., male mental, emotional, psychologic, transported to hospital.

 

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

8:47 a.m.  John Wise Ave., fire alarm, fire false.

10:19 a.m.  Sumac Drive, animal complaint, other.

3:07 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, spoken to.

4:04 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, assisted as needed.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

7:41 a.m.  Conomo Point Rd., traffic hazard, notification made.

1:46 p.m.  Eastern Ave., male sick, transported to hospital.

5:19 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

8:04 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

No report.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.