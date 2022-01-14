MONDAY, JANUARY 3
7:08 a.m. Apple St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.
12:00 p.m. Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
7:09 p.m. Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
8:50 p.m. Eastern Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic behavior, notification made.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 4
6:22 a.m. Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:34 a.m. Eastern Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
12:27 p.m. Story Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.
4:29 p.m. Choate St., male with trauma injury, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5
1:20 a.m. Addison St., parking complaint, enforcement, parking enforcement.
8:24 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
4:50 p.m. Chebacco Terrace, male with bleeding, non-traumatic, transported to hospital.
7:00 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 6
2:10 a.m. Chebacco Terrace, citizen assist, assisted as needed.
8:09 a.m. Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.
1:44 p.m. Main St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.
5:45 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 7
1:42 a.m. Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
10:28 a.m. Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.
1:15 p.m. John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.
5:47 p.m. Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 8
9:03 a.m. Water St., utility request, notification made.
2:28 p.m. Essex Reach Rd., male with allergic reaction, transported to hospital.
6:05 p.m. John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.
9:50 p.m. Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.