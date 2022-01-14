Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JANUARY 3

7:08 a.m.  Apple St., selective enforcement, secured/checked.

12:00 p.m.  Apple St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

7:09 p.m.  Main St., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

8:50 p.m.  Eastern Ave., motor vehicle complaint, erratic behavior, notification made.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 4

6:22 a.m.  Spring St., directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:34 a.m.  Eastern Ave., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

12:27 p.m.  Story Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.

4:29 p.m.  Choate St., male with trauma injury, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5

1:20 a.m.  Addison St., parking complaint, enforcement, parking enforcement.

8:24 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male with abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

4:50 p.m.  Chebacco Terrace, male with bleeding, non-traumatic, transported to hospital.

7:00 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

2:10 a.m.  Chebacco Terrace, citizen assist, assisted as needed.

8:09 a.m.  Western Ave., male fall, transported to hospital.

1:44 p.m.  Main St., animal complaint, assisted as needed.

5:45 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

1:42 a.m.  Centennial Grove Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

10:28 a.m.  Main St., motor vehicle accident, no personal injury, report to follow.

1:15 p.m.  John Wise Ave., motor vehicle stop, verbal warning.

5:47 p.m.  Conomo Point Rd., directed patrol, secured/checked.

 

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

9:03 a.m.  Water St., utility request, notification made.

2:28 p.m.  Essex Reach Rd., male with allergic reaction, transported to hospital.

6:05 p.m.  John Wise Ave., citizen assist, assisted as needed.

9:50 p.m.  Southern Ave., motor vehicle stop, citation issued.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Essex Police Department and the Essex Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the EPD's records management system. ~Editor 