Police Chief Paul Francis reports that the Essex Police and Fire Departments, working in collaboration with law enforcement partners, safely responded to the discovery of a potentially explosive mortar shell in a home on Monday.

On Monday, September 19, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Essex Police and Fire were notified that a cleaning crew discovered what appeared to be an explosive shell inside a home at the southern end of Wood Drive, near Chebacco Lake.

