The library will be closed May 28 and 30 in observance of Memorial Day.
BOOKS, BOOKS AND MORE
Come see what the library has to offer. We may have that best seller you've been looking for. Audiobooks, DVD's, MP3 players for hours of enjoyment. Open at 1 p.m., 10 a.m. on Thursdays.
COLLEGE ESSAY WRITING COURSE
Sign up for the class under Early Summer Session. This eight session course guides students through the entire essay writing process, from brainstorming to final draft, helping them craft a memorable essay that is a genuine reflection of who they are. The next class begins June 7.
Saturday Sing-Along with Katie Outside
May 28 at 10 a.m., weather permitting
Early literacy music and movement story time for the whole family. Designed for 0-8 years old. A CFCE grant program, registration required at EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489.
SUMMER READING KICK OFF
Monday June 20, 2-4 p.m. Root Beer Floats at the Grove. FLY into summer reading at the Grove and enjoy your root beer float. If you're finishing up kindergarten or in grades 1-5 see you there! Rain moves the event to the third floor at library from 4-6 p.m.
MUSEUM PASSES
Don't forget museums are open! Visit your favorite at a discounted rate! PEM, Cape Ann, Museum of Science, Museum of Fine Arts/Boston, Boston Aquarium, Boston Childrens Museum, Wenham Museum.