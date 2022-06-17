The Friends of Essex Elementary School, EES Student Council members, staff members, and area businesses this past weekend worked hard together to develop a plan to beautify the front garden of the school.
After a few months of planning and fundraising, a planting party was held on Saturday June 11, with over 30 community members participating to install the plantings and spread mulch.
Principal Dr. Jennifer Roberts credits the cohesiveness of the school community in the success of the project.
“I am just so proud of what we were all able to accomplish! It is beautiful. Thank you everyone! A special thanks to the Wright family who prepared the soil, the Buckleys, who removed stumps, Beth Walsh for the design plan and providing oversight, the Friends of E.E.S., and all the families who donated or came out to help. It looks amazing!”