Draga D. Gilroy

Draga D. Gilroy Joins J Barrett

J Barrett & Company announced last week that Draga D. Gilroy has joined the firm as a sales associate in the company’s Beverly office.

For Draga, who has worked in the field of disabilities as an educator and nurse for almost 20 years, staying focused on the positive is essential in achieving success in every career.  Being prepared for the good and bad, i.e., life, requires considering “what-if” situations, especially in real estate.

