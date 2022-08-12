Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
J Barrett & Company announced last week that Draga D. Gilroy has joined the firm as a sales associate in the company’s Beverly office.
For Draga, who has worked in the field of disabilities as an educator and nurse for almost 20 years, staying focused on the positive is essential in achieving success in every career. Being prepared for the good and bad, i.e., life, requires considering “what-if” situations, especially in real estate.
“One way to ensure that happens is with thorough planning, constant communication with clients and paying attention to details,” said Draga. “That way nothing is a ‘surprise’.”
“Clients who work with Draga can depend on consistent and personal attention from the very first meeting to the closing,” says Jon Gray, president. “We look forward to many successes together.”
Draga is fluent in several languages including Serbian, Croatian and Bosnian.
Established in January 2007, J Barrett & Company is a privately-owned real estate firm on the North Shore serving the North Shore and Cape Ann areas from offices in Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester, Marblehead, and in Prides Crossing.
