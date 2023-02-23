p_1 Dodge_Ball1.jpg
Paul Clark

On Thursday, a fundraiser was held by the ME Regional Middle High School gym.  The event was to raise money to support the Doyon family of Essex that suffered a total loss in a house fire on the 6th of February.  When the horn blew, 6th, 7th and 8th graders faced a determined team of middle school staff members.  Students paid an entry fee to join in the fun.  By the end the students were victorious over an exhausted staff.  The successful fundraiser collected over $2,000.

Dodge_Ball2