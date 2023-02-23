On Thursday, a fundraiser was held by the ME Regional Middle High School gym. The event was to raise money to support the Doyon family of Essex that suffered a total loss in a house fire on the 6th of February. When the horn blew, 6th, 7th and 8th graders faced a determined team of middle school staff members. Students paid an entry fee to join in the fun. By the end the students were victorious over an exhausted staff. The successful fundraiser collected over $2,000.
Dodge Ball For Dollars
- Paul Clark
-
- Updated
Locations
Paul Clark
Assistant Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cell Signaling Unveils Plans For the LCD
- What is the MAPC?
- Just What Does Cell Signaling Do?
- Of Fire Trucks and Senior Centers
- Select Board Members, Planning Board Members, Town Administrator
- Jeanne (Floyd) Kelleher
- I Never Got COVID…Until I Did
- Local Artist Anna Kasabian Featured in National Online Exhibit
- Just Say No! (To the proposed MBTA Zoning changes)
- Select Board Update |Feb 17
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.