The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea announced today it would host a freeCOVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for residents, age 75 and over starting next week.
The clinic will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 13 at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Pre-registration is required.
The town is partnering to host the clinic with Conley’s Pharmacy in Ipswich. Manchester residents can register online here. Those who are unable to register online are directed to contact the Manchester Council on Aging for assistance at 978-526-7500. The Manchester Council on Aging will also be providing transportation to the vaccination site upon request.
Participants should wear a t-shirt, so the upper arm is easily accessible. Town officials said participants will have to provide a photo ID, their red, white, and blue Medicare card, and other insurance cards.
There is no cost for the vaccine, but the administration fee will be billed to insurance (patient copay is $0).
In order to prevent crowding and protect residents, participants are being asked not arrive more than 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment and remain in their vehicles until the appointment time. (No early birds.)
There will be one way in and out of Parish Hall.
After receiving the Pfizer vaccine, residents will be monitored closely by Manchester paramedics. Fifteen minutes for those without an allergy history and thirty minutes for those with an allergy history. A follow up clinic, for second shot doses will be held 21 days later, on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Note, those who have already received a first dose of the COVID vaccine at a different location must return to that same site to receive their second follow up dose in accordance with current vaccine distribution guidelines.
This clinic is for Manchester-by-the-Sea residents age 75 and older with a scheduled appointment only.
Contact the Manchester Board of Health with questions at 978-526-7385 or email Ellen Lufkin at lufkine@manchester.ma.us.