The challenge of navigating the state’s mandate for encouraging housing density in towns served by the MBTA has begun in Manchester and the other three Cape Ann municipalities impacted by the new law.  And at a joint meeting Monday, the Planning Board and Select Board approved the first mandated milestone, which is to submit an action plan with the state by the close of January.

Signed into law by Governor Baker in 2021, “40A” seeks to establish by-right, multi-family housing within a half mile of all MBTA commuter rail stations.  This impacts 175 communities, including Manchester, Rockport, Essex, and Gloucester.  Communities have two years to comply or not (by December 31, 2024).  Those that opt out of the law would become ineligible for state grants related to infrastructure and public housing.

MBTS Select Board members (from left) John Round, Anne Harrison, Brian Sollosy, and SB Chair Becky Jaques at the January 9 joint meeting with the Planning Board.
Planning Board members Mary Foley and Laura Tenney interview interim PB candidate Susan Philbrook Monday.
Essex Planning Board members, at the board's meeting last week.