Ciolino Joins Bank

Rick Ciolino comes to Cape Ann Savings Trust & Financial Services, with over 34 years’ experience in the financial services industry

Cape Ann Savings Bank announces the recent hiring of Rick Ciolino in the role of Trust Investment Officer for the Bank’s Trust & Financial Services Department.

Rick comes to Cape Ann Savings Trust & Financial Services, with over 34 years’ experience in the financial services industry, with 25 years devoted to specializing in portfolio management for trusts, private clients, and charitable organizations.  He started his career in the mutual fund industry as a fund accountant and budgeting analyst.  After obtaining his MBA, Rick spent five years as an equity research analyst, analyzing S&P 500 companies as a member of the investment group of Derby & Company, a small pension firm, then was employed by Cape Ann Savings Trust & Financial Services from 2001 to 2008.  Before rejoining Cape Ann Savings Bank, Rick held the position of Vice President and Investment Officer at First Financial Trust, in Wakefield, MA.  He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a concentration in Finance from Framingham State University, followed by earning a Master of Business Administration degree from Suffolk University, Sawyer Business School.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.