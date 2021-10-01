BOS Update

Mask Up MBTS! Masks are required indoors at all public buildings and businesses.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next meeting will take place on Monday, October 4 at 6:30 p.m. Agenda and meeting details are posted on the Town website.
Board of Health Flu Clinic: Save the date! The Board of Health will host a flu vaccine on Wednesday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to Noon for residents 18 and up at the American Legion Hall. Registration information can be found on the Board of Health webpage.
Coastal Stream Team Seeks Volunteers: The Coastal Stream Team is seeking volunteers for a special survey project to be completed this fall. Learn more at a public forum on Wednesday, October 6 at 7 p.m.. Email persbest@comcast.net for virtual meeting details and to learn more.
DPW Flushing Update: Hydrant flushing will begin the week of October 4. Starting on Pine Street including side streets, then heading down Bridge and all side streets.
Cape Ann Regional Vaccine Clinics: The Town is a part of a regional vaccine collaborative to help make COVID vaccinations convenient and accessible. Visit capeannclinic.com to book a local vaccine appointment for your first, second or booster dose.
Composting Survey: The Sustainability Committee is asking residents to take a short survey that will assist in finding ways to include more households in the free curbside composting program. Visit surveymonkey.com/r/SPC78GV.
Join Local Government: The Town is seeking volunteers to join several boards such as the Sustainability Committee, Cultural Council and more. Volunteer application is located on the Town website or by contacting the Board of Selectmen office at nathans@manchester.ma.us.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.