Mask Up! Masks are required indoors at all businesses and public buildings.
Board of Selectmen Meeting: The next Selectmen meeting will be held on Monday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. Please see the Town website for meeting details.
375th Celebration Parade: The 375th Celebration Parade will take place on Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m. The traditional Fourth of July parade route will be followed. Come out and celebrate 375 years of history in Manchester.
MECT 375th Scavenger Hunt: During the month of September, explore various trails, follow clues to learn a bit of history about Manchester, and discover signs with special words and letters to form a mystery message! Start your adventure by visiting mect.org/hunt375.
Community Preservation Committee Applications: The CPC application season is now open through December. Application details can be found on the Town website.
Public Walkway Open: A pedestrian walkway connecting the parking lot behind Town Hall to Beach Street is open providing residents and visitors easier access to the downtown area.
Join Local Government: The Town is seeking volunteers to join several boards such as the Sustainability Committee, Cultural Council and more. Volunteer application is located on the Town website or by contacting the Board of Selectmen office at nathans@manchester.ma.us.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.
