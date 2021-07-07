After so much time separate, safe and indoors, the exuberance of being together, face to face, is back. And while safety is still on our minds, the summer weather and so much emphasis on the outdoors is making it possible to breathe a sigh of connection. With that, last week’s Fourth of July festivities were back on, albeit with some adjustments.
The downtown parades were off. But the boat parade and the house decorating contest were both on in Manchester.
Fireworks were not happening in Manchester or Beverly Farms this year (they typically toggle between them) but Magnolia’s unofficial show was on, for just a few minutes as seen in this photograph, off Grey Beach.
The biggest display of the aforementioned exuberance, however, came Saturday morning amid dicey weather. At Tuck’s Point, the Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast drew record crowds from its opening at 7:30 a.m. until the ME Rotary Club organizers announced before the official end that they’d run out of pancake batter. Way to eat Manchester!