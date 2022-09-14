Alice Nahatis_Family 2022.jpg

Alice Nahatis, who at 100 is Manchester’s eldest resident, was presented Monday with the Boston Post Cane by the Select Board.  With her are daughters (from left) Johanna Nahatis Kadra, Christina Nahatis Barrett, granddaughter Alexandra Sweet and husband Mike.  (Photo Erika Brown)

For the first time in the town’s history, Manchester has presented the Boston Post Cane to a woman, Alice Nahatis, Manchester’s eldest living resident who will be turning 100 years old on Saturday.  

The cane was awarded to Mrs. Nahatis in a ceremony by Select Board members at her home on School Street, along with a proclamation naming Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Manchester as “Alice Nahatis Day.”

Alice and Chris Nahatis were married 72 years.  Chris Nahatis was a three-time recipient of the Boston Post Cane. (Courtesy image)