The proposed 40B project at Shingle Hill has necessitated a bit of a crash course in the intricacies of the state law that governs these projects.  It has been nearly two years now that the Town has been dealing with the proposal to build a large apartment complex on what, at best, can be called a challenging site. 

Chapter 40B, Sections 22-23, known as just “40B” is a state law passed back in 1969 designed to facilitate the construction of low- or moderate-income housing in all communities.  Developers can use 40B to obtain waivers from local regulations in communities that have less then 10 percent of their housing stock deed restricted as “affordable” per state definitions – housing that requires no more than 30 percent of the income of a family that earns 80 percent of the area’s Annual Median Income.  The law basically allows developers to build projects that otherwise do not comply with local zoning and other regulations.