This week, we offer some happy returns, some hopeful returns and the return of a COVID-era event that should help to celebrate the upcoming fall season.

• Erika Brown talks to actor Tom Schanley, getting an update with the Manchester native during his annual return to visit his hometown. The Cricket Editor talks with Schanley about his upcoming movie, “Charming the Hearts of Men,” starring Kelsey Grammer, and then reflects on the time the two shared at North Shore Music Theater 40 years ago. Click on the link below for more on the local who has gone on to make a name for himself in stage and film, and get an idea of what’s coming next for him.

• Our editorial staff gives an inside look at Manchester residents looking to find a way to preserve and return Elsineas - a historical building and tea house located on the Landmark School grounds - to its former glory. However, despite a guestbook that includes the likes of Theodore Roosevelt and JP Morgan and its unique architectural structure, there are some unique barriers that must be accounted for before saving Elsineas can become a reality. See the story below for more on what it might take create a happy return to form for this fascinating relic of local history.

• The scarecrows are returning! While we are still trying to squeeze as much dry weather and sunshine as we can out of summer before it ends, it looks like the Great Essex Scarecrow Festival will return once again as a fundraiser to benefit Essex Council on Aging. Created as both a fundraiser and a way to celebrate the fall season as a community while remaining socially distant during the COVID-19 pandemic, locals lined the streets of the town with creatively decorated and dressed scarecrows. Scarecrow kits are available from Friends of the Essex Council on Aging through Sept. 1 for those looking to get started soon; for more, see the link below.

• The Essex Council on Aging also celebrated the town’s oldest resident last week, presenting 99-year-old Bonnie Jean Malcom-Brown with the Boston Post Cane, a 14-carat gold and mahogany cane traditionally held by the eldest citizen of Essex. See the story below to better know the person who has seen more Essex history than anyone else in town.

• We all know firsthand that the summer weather hasn’t lived up to its billing for the most part so far this season, so if you are looking to return to a time when there weren’t quite so many rainclouds and you could witness a sunrise or sunset, check out the photography of John Abisamra, which is currently on display at the Santander Bank in Manchester until August 4. Abisamra’s work focuses on familiar coastal landscapes that capture moments in time that are fleeting and beautiful, moments that are part of the reason we choose to live here year round. See the story below for a few samples of his work and get more detail on the exhibit.