90 Years Ago – 1932
The fire department answered a still alarm blown Thursday, noon of last week for a small blaze on Pine Street, a car owned by Leon Bailey of this town having caught fire and was badly damaged before the blaze was extinguished.
According to the usual custom, the deserving widows of Manchester are benefitting this year at Thanksgiving by the distribution of the income from the Benjamin L. Allen fund amounting to $54.54 which has been distributed equally among 18 widows giving them $3.03 each.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Johnny Herrick, son of Dr. and Mrs. Charles A. Herrick, Union Street, entertained several of his friends at a party, held Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at his home, in honor of his 12th birthday. A delicious supper was served to the young people, after which dancing and games were enjoyed. He received many nice gifts.
An alarm from box 412 at 7:30 p.m. Monday took the fire department to the home of John Carroll, Pine Street. A heavy fire, resulting from fat on a roast catching fire, in a gas oven, and then igniting the gas, caused much alarm. However, the local department, using six applications of Co2 soon had the fire under control. Heavy smoke damage resulted.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Wayne Lynch and Jon Floyd were elected co-captains of the 1963 Manchester High football team at a meeting of the club held Monday afternoon. Coach Ed Field seemed very pleased with the selection of these two boys who have been standouts this year.
Eric H. Ericson, 3rd., son of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Ericson, Jr., of 350 Summer Street, Manchester, was awarded a varsity football letter at a special Parent’s Day convocation, Tuesday, November 20, at Bridgton Academy, No. Bridgton, ME.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Most people think of education as something that comes out of books and/or teachers, but three Manchester students spent a month last summer living their learning experiences in such disparate places as Omaha Beach, Normandy, and Squaw Lake, Wyoming. Senior Sheri Levine flew off to Europe with Project Discovery, sponsored by North Shore Community College in Beverly, and juniors Joanne Jenner and Martha Shaw participated in the Secondary Students Training program in Yellowstone National Park, run by the University of Iowa.
The Manchester Arts Association will present its annual Christmas Boutique on December 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel. Members and non-members are invited to bring art works, craft items, flower arrangements, ornaments and other original and handmade items.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The Manchester Club held their monthly meeting last Thursday evening, November 19, at the Legion home. Featured was the great baked fish casserole that was first created by the late Mort Mayo then carried on until his death by Bill Crane. Bill’s son Todd, now carries on this tradition and it was enjoyed by about 120 members and guests. The guest speaker was Manchester High’s head football coach, Fran York.
The Massachusetts Easter Seals Society recently honored students at the Brookwood School in Manchester for their outstanding support. Brookwood’s fourth through eighth graders received a plaque for the more than $5,900.00 they raised in the 1992 Basketball Shoot Out.
15 Years Ago – 2007
On Tuesday, November 27, 2007, a copy of the Manchester-Essex Regional School District School Building Committee’s appeal of the Manchester Conservation Committee’s denial of the SBC plans to construct tennis courts in the bowl in front of Manchester Memorial School was received by the Conservation Committee.
The Manchester Board of Health is ready to roll out distribution of Potassium Iodide (KI) under the direction of the state Department of Public Health. All residents and employees of Manchester based businesses are eligible to receive this medication.