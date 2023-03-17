90 Years Ago- 1933
Central Pond came near claiming another victim last Saturday afternoon when William Phillips, 6-year-old son of Mr. & Mrs. Edgar Phillips of 10 Sea Street, broke through the ice and into the pond. He was playing with other children on the bank of the pond when the ball they were playing with was thrown out onto the ice and the lad in his eagerness to secure if ran out on the ice which gave way under his weight. The cries of the children attracted the attention of passersby. Daniel J. Cronin who rushed to the scene and without hesitation jumped in and rescued the lad.
Joseph Cawthorne, the popular rabbit breeder, of Pine Street has this week branched out into the business of raising squab.
Nick Filias, Captain of the Story High 1948 Basketball team, has been named Captain of the Cape Ann League All Star Team in a poll recently conducted by our neighboring paper, The Ipswich Chronicle, soliciting the votes of varsity players, coaches and managers.
A serious fire was averted Saturday afternoon when “Mike” Luczack, and employee of Samuel Knight Sons Co., discovered a fire around a conveyer to a coal pocket, in the company yards, Central Street, and notified the Fire Department, who were quick to respond and soon had the situation under control. Damage was slight.
60 Year Ago – 1963
A driverless truck rolled down Beach Street Wednesday morning and into the parking lot of Standley’s Garage, damaging seven vehicles in its path and sending one man to the hospital.
Manchester voters on Monday evening disposed of the 39-Article Annual Warrant and in doing so appropriated the sum of $1,777,970 in a five-hour session.
45 Years Ago – 1978
The high school basketball season is now over and looking back there were many victories and many defeats but one success stands out above all the others. That is the overwhelming success for the Boys Junior Varsity team. These 12 boys, one freshman, seven sophomores and four juniors, put together a tremendous season with 14 victories and three defeats. They were, beyond doubt, the best team in their class.
Principal Richard Howland announced this week that notification has been received that Wendy Byker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Byker of Summer Street and Karen Donelan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Donelan of Summer Street, have been named National Merit Scholarship Finalists.
30 Years Ago – 1993
At 10:45 p.m. Monday, Manchester Police received an alarm from Allen’s Pharmacy. A patrol car was dispatched and arrived upon the scene within three minutes. The perpetrator(s) had gained entry into the pharmacy by smashing a front door window which immediately set off the alarm. They ran in and took some items, leaving before police arrived.
What was billed all week as the worst storm of the century failed to happen last weekend for many, the Blizzard of ’78 was a tremendous experience with power outages, people stranded in their home for days. This was supposed to be the storm to beat all those records. Fortunately, it wasn’t.
15 Years Ago – 2008
Twenty-five Manchester-Essex High School students were Top 10 finalists at the DECA State Career Development Conference this past week. DECA is an association of high school marketing students. The 49th Annual SCDS was themed “{X}perience the Difference”.
The Fifth Annual Bike/Walk to School Week will be held the week of April 28th thru May 2nd. Children earn two tickets every time they bike or walk to school that week. One ticket is for chance to win a new bicycle supplied by Seaside Cycle. The second ticket goes to a classroom event, where the class with the highest participation wins an Ice Cream Social from Captain Dusty’s.