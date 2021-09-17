90 Years Ago – 1931
Heavy seas made the annual Jeffrey’s Ledge race a bit uncomfortable for the smaller boats, but nevertheless they weathered the seas and, along with the larger boats, crossed the finish line in time.
Frank L. Floyd and Frank A. Foster were successful candidates in the primary election for representative of the 16th Essex District. Mr. Floyd is the Republican nominee and Mr. Foster the Democratic.
75 Years Ago – 1931
Widening of the center of town, at the Town Common, started on Monday morning when Superintendent of Streets P. Edward Sweeney and his crew started the excavation of the new area to be made part of the road.
Manchester’s newly organized Cub Scouts received their charter making them a recognized Cub Scout Pack and also received colors, a gift of Amara-Bailey Post #113, American Legion.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Hardy Nalley was re-elected President of the Manchester Boosters Club at the annual meeting of the club. Other officers elected were: George Meixel, James Lynch, Mrs. Charles Rhodes and Mrs. Charles Clapp.
The Executive committee, Friends of the Manchester Library, invite attention to the new chairs in the large Reading Room, which were ordered with the approval of the Trustees. The first dozen were so desirable that 12 more were added.
45 Years Ago – 1976
The fifth grade at Memorial School took a swimming test in preparation for fifth grade activities throughout the year. Since much of this year’s science curriculum deals with life in the salt marsh, knowing the students’ swimming ability is essential.
Russell Lucas and committee of many volunteers served a delicious roast beef dinner to over 100 senior citizens at the American Legion Hall.
30 Years Ago – 1991
The Manchester Woman’s Club will have its annual Tasting Luncheon and Auction during the last week in September.
The Friends of the Manchester Council on Aging will host a Tail Gate party and Bake Sale with proceeds going towards the many COA programs.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Many residents of Manchester gathered at the Fire Station at 9:50 a.m. on the morning of September 11th to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 and the subsequent losses suffered at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.
Austrian exchange students are visiting Manchester and Essex this week and are being hosted by local families. On Monday students spent the day visiting the high school, received a tour of the town with John Huss, and had an ice cream at Captain Dusty’s. They have also spent time traveling around the North Shore and Boston.