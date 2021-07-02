90 Years Ago – 1931
Rev. Frank A. Court, of Iowa, assumed the pastorate of the Congregational Church on Sunday.
Frank Woods, pro at the Jeffersonville Golf Club, continues to pile up records at the club. His latest achievement was to turn in a score that ties the course record.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The Central Theatre has completed its first half month of operations and the management announces that from the patronage, apparently the public, as a whole, likes it.
A well-planned Fourth of July, with activities from morning ‘til night, was enjoyed by the townsfolk, and it seemed almost like the pre-war days, as many of our citizens caught the holiday fervor.
60 Years Ago – 1961
The local celebration began on Friday evening with the opening of the Legion Carnival at Masconomo Park which featured a midway and rides. Hundreds of townspeople and visitors gathered at Masconomo Park to witness the burning of what could be, to most, the last bonfire ever to be lit in their lifetime.
Dr. Catherine Coolidge of Manchester was elected a Trustee of the Peabody Museum of Salem at its annual meeting.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Professor Thomas B. McCord of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a resident of Manchester, is one of eight scientists selected to develop experiments for an unnamed lunar mission proposed by the national Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Professor Kenneth A. Smith has been named acting head of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Department of Chemical Engineering. Professor Smith and his wife, Ambia, and their four children reside in Manchester.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Rehearsals are underway for Summershow’s 20th anniversary production of The Music Man.
Hundreds of residents and friends attended the vey successful Lions Club Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast at picturesque Tuck’s Point.
15 Years Ago – 2006
The Manchester Chamber of Commerce is bringing the circus back to Manchester on July 14. There will be two shows at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in Masconomo Park.
More than 40 vintage photos of Manchester, selected from the archives of the historical Society, are now on display at the Trask House, 10 Union Street. Each old photo is paired with a contemporary view of the same scene.