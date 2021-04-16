90 Years Ago – 1931
Plans are going forward for the costume ball to be sponsored by the women of the North Shore Horticultural Society.
Miss Marjorie Shepard, reader, and Ronald Mansfield, tenor were guest artists of the Manchester Woman’s Club at their regular meeting. This was the last meeting of the season.
75 Years Ago – 1946
High School Cricket Columnist “Finny” Burke noted that the Story nine started practice last week with one session and will continue this week if Old Man Winter permits.
“Keep our chins up, trust in God, and keep your eyes on the flag and nothing will stop us” said Bill Cunningham in an address before a packed Town Hall audience sponsored by the Manchester Woman’s Club.
60 Years Ago – 1961
Manchester residents who request 1961 parking stickers will be asked for the first time to pay a fee of $2.00 per car for the season, together with a small charge for guest’s permits.
Fourteen members of Manchester Scout Troop 15 are currently enjoying a trip to Washington D.C with a planned stop in New York City enroute home.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Everyone at the Bicentennial Ball could see that it was a great success. The Essex County Club provided a perfect setting for this once in a 100-year occasion.
A proposal to combine several town departments into a new Department of Public Works will be voted on at the annual town election on May 10th.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Cub Scout Pack 30 celebrated another year of scouting with a fine turnout of nearly 200 scouts and their families and friends filling the Memorial School Cafeteria for the Annual Blue and Gold Banquet and Awards Ceremony.
15 Years Ago – 2006
Spring is here and the Manchester Community Center’s 3rd Annual Community Cleanup is needed more than ever. Come join us for a morning of fun and help make Manchester more beautiful. Many groups such as scout troops and local organizations, will be returning to help this year and we want you to be a part of it too. It is a great way to make a visible difference.