90 Years Ago - 1932
The opening meeting of the season of the Parent-Teacher Association was held Wednesday evening in the assembly room of the High School and proved one of exceptional interest and taken as a criterion of others to follow, the seasons program will be one to warrant the attendance of every interested person in our public schools.
With the closing of the North Shore Market, one of Manchester’s old time business firms passes out of existence which has been a household word on the North Shore for many years. It will be interesting and satisfying to know, however, that Mr. Albert Marshall, who has been the popular manager there in recent years, is to open a new market under his personal ownership and management in what was formerly the Frank Ayers Market on Vine Street, where he proposes to carry the full line of high- class meats, fruits and vegetables that made the North Shore Market popular.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Due to the serious condition of the forest fires in the neighboring towns of Manchester and Wrentham the game between these two schools was postponed from last Saturday to Saturday, November 15. Many of the members of both teams were working as volunteers of the fire scenes and thus it seemed impractical to pull them from this work for the game.
At this writing some rain has fallen and relieved the fire situation momentarily, although much more rain is needed to clear up the hazard. The emergency is still on and Manchester’s officials are taking all precautionary measures to prevent an outbreak of fire in town. Fire Chief Hammond reminds all the citizens that no fires are allowed in the open, as yet, and asks the cooperation of all in observing this rule.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Postmaster Jacob Greenberg announced this week that effective January 1, 1963, the minimum size for all letters and cards will be 3 inches by 4 ½ inches. On and after that date, envelopes and cards of a smaller size will not be forwarded to their destination by the post office.
Plans are being formulated for the 75th anniversary observation of the Manchester Public Library building to be held on Monday, November 19. The Library building, one of the finest public buildings in Manchester, was given to the Town by the late Thomas Jefferson Coolidge of Coolidge Point in 1887 for a library and a memorial hall.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Manchester remains #1 in the Mayflower League after defeating the Nantucket Whalers Saturday, 12-0. The Hornets flew into Nantucket airport from Hyannis Saturday morning on a chartered flight to face the second-place team, they flew out undefeated.
David B. Crosby has been elected associate counsel in the Law Department of New England Mutual Life Insurance Company, Boston. New England Life is the nation’s 13th largest life insurance company, insuring some 1.12 million people.
30 Years Ago – 1992
Voters took a little over two hours Monday to approve the money articles necessary to fund improvements to the towns aging sewer system; building a composting facility; and creating a Director of the Council on Aging position.
It was a bright, sunny, gorgeous day at Nickerson Field on that December 4th Saturday in 1982. Manchester High School’s gridiron team took to the field and the end result was never in doubt. The Green and White walked off the field four quarters later with a 28-6 victory over the always tough Nantucket Whalers.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Many Manchester residents have commented favorably about the stream crossing signs, which have been installed over the past two years. The Manchester Coastal Team, a Town Committee of volunteers, initiated this project in an effort to increase the awareness of our local waterways, which empty into Manchester Harbor and Salem Sound. We work to make our streams a good habitat for aquatic organisms, and keep clean water flowing into the ocean.
Fall is upon us and Halloween is fast approaching. The Town celebration is planned for Wednesday, October 31 from 5-7 p.m. at the Memorial School. On Halloween evening, there will be entertainment and a quick dinner for all those at the Memorial School gathering. When the costumed youngsters arrive, they can have their faces painted to add to their costumes and then have a visit with Mo the clown.