90 Years Ago – 1932
The Western Union telegraph office which has remained closed since last fall, reopened for the season on Monday with the genial veteran operator William O’Brien in charge who has been kept busy through the week welcoming his old friends and incidentally attending to the telegrams that are beginning to trickle in.
Roger Stanwood met with a painful accident last Saturday while cranking a car. His hand slipped and caught on the registration plate and took his thumb almost off, necessitating the taking of several stitches.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Some 200 youngsters were on hand Monday morning to open up the annual playground season. They made good use of the many facilities offered including swings, rings, merry-go-rounds and trapeze. Games of all descriptions for the younger children were held under the direction of Miss Dorothy Sjorlund. The boys made use of two baseball diamonds during the entire morning session. In fact, it was necessary to place 12 boys on each of the four teams to accommodate as many as possible.
W. B. Calderwood had the misfortune to slip on a railway while working at the yards of the Manchester Marine Railway and Construction Company, Thursday morning, and was rushed to the Beverly Hospital in the ambulance for a thorough check, no serious injury was reported.
60 Years Ago – 1962
An exciting, new attraction awaits Memorial School pupils when classes begin again in September. The Home Economics Room has been transformed, and is now the school library, stocked with attractive, new and interesting books and reference material. The new library not only offers readily accessible pleasure reading and reference books for children of all grades, but has a special teacher’s section, with a wealth of audiovisual aids to education and other helpful resource material.
Timothy Kirby, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank L. Kirby of School Street, suffered a broken arm when he fell from his bike.
45 Years Ago – 1977
The yacht “Goblin” with owner John Preston of Norwood Ave., and crew daughter Kathy, John Herrick of Norwood Ave., Tim Smalley of Sky Top Drive, Arthur Manos of Victoria Rd., Robert Marshall of Pine St., and Richard Doucette of Masconomo St., leave Saturday from Marion, MA in the Blue Water Sailing Club Cruising Race to Bermuda. Preston’s boat is one of 109 boats entered in the race, and is expected to reach Bermuda in five days.
The five championship teams of the 76’-77’ season will long be remembered as this performance sets a new school record. Championships in field hockey, girls’ and boys’ tennis and Jr. High baseball, along with the Mayflower League Football championship will give future teams a great goal to shoot for.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The Manchester Club concluded its season with a fine pot roast dinner and an outstanding speaker. Todd Crane did his usual superb job in the kitchen preparing and serving a most delicious New England pot roast dinner. Dick Kimber, the world’s number one ranked Kick Boxer and U.S. Cruiser Weight Champion, proved to be a most interesting and exciting speaker along with his live demonstration and short videos.
The beautiful and sleek 39-foot wooden hull yawl, “Crocodile” was recommissioned last Wednesday after noon at the Manchester Marine Corp. Owned by Mrs. Eleanor B. Crocker of Proctor St., the Concordia-built vessel was refurbished over the winter by Manchester Marine.
15 Years Ago – 2007
After many meetings, and years of planning, the construction of a new middle/high school serving the towns of Manchester and Essex has begun with a groundbreaking ceremony held last Wednesday, June 20 at Hyland Field.
A funny thing happened on the way to the Transfer Station, Peggy Coleman found herself locked inside the Transfer Station. She took her last trip before the current sticker expired and arrived at 9:10 a.m. with the gate open. When she was ready to leave at 9:20 a.m. she was closed inside. Peggy wasn’t released until the official opening time of 10 a.m. when Phil Gauthier of the DPW opened the gates.