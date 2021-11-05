115 Years Ago – 1906
The falling leaves are again a reminder of the approach of winter but the beautiful autumnal weather makes us feel in a measure reconciled to the thought. We have many predictions regarding the coming winter, some that the cold will be severe, others that it will be very mild.
90 Years Ago – 1931
The local unemployment situation is giving the authorities some concern and plans for handling it are being considered by the selectman. Senator Haley of Rowley and Representative Hudson of Gloucester were here one evening last week in consultation with the selectman.