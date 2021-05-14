115 Years Ago – 1906
A.D. Story launched from his shipyard on Tuesday, a fine vessel of 280 tons, carpenter’s measure, 140 tons register for Francis J. O’Hara and others of Boston. The Captain’s little daughter broke the bottle of wine over the bow as she glided gracefully into her native element and named her Terranova. Tug Nellie towed her round to Gloucester to be fit for sea.
90 Years Ago – 1931
Thomas Smith of Lynn, who at one time conducted the popular “Tom Smith’s Inn” in this town, was a recent visitor circulating among his numerous friends here.