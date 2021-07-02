115 Years Ago – 1906
The postponed auction of the grass on Prospect Hill farm on Tuesday last was largely attended and brought good prices, some of the lots brought as much as the hay was worth after it was cut and made. Of course, this is only by estimation, but few farmers make that kind of mistake.
90 Years Ago – 1931
A very enjoyable day was spent Thursday of last week by the members of the Ladies’ Home Circle of the Congregational Church, more than 20 being guests of Mrs. O. Perry Burnham at her cottage at Conomo Point.