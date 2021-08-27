115 Years Ago – 1906
Edward A. Mears is at the emergency hospital in Gloucester suffering with a bullet wound from a rifle, fired by his brother George on Monday afternoon, alleged to be the result of a quarrel between them. Very little can be ascertained about the trouble. Dr. Steeves was called and after probing for the wound, took him to the hospital in Gloucester. Neither Mr. Mears nor his wife were aware there were any firearms of any kind in the house.
90 Years Ago – 1931
The lawn party under the auspices of Stephen H. Meuse post, A.L. on Town Hall grounds Saturday afternoon and evening was very successful enlivened by music by the Gloucester Legion band. Bridge and whist was played in the evening.