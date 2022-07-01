To the Editor,

In 2006 the so-called ‘wall at Crosby’s’ was installed as the central feature of the Downtown Improvement Project. It was designed to provide some physical and visual separation between pedestrians and cars in the parking lot, and as a place to gather. At first not everyone understood that – it was a bare wall, and it was marble after all -- but, as kids and then all ages began to stop to chat, sit or just enjoy a bit of shade, that’s what it accomplished.