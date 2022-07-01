This year nothing is holding Manchester back from its regularly scheduled programming for the Fourth of July, starting with the Rotary Club’s Red, White & Blue Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning at Tuck’s Point’s Chowder House and all its expected activities (beyond the pancakes, berries and bacon) that include pony rides, face painting and old-time music.
The town’s official celebration begins the following day, Sunday, with the biennial fireworks at Singing Beach. It’s the first time in four years for this nighttime tradition, and it’s expected to be well attended. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m., but most are planning to arrive early to see a performance of Richie Rich and the 24 Karat Funk Band starting at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to walk or bike if possible, and bring beach chairs, blankets and dinner to enjoy the terrific music.
Use of the parking lot at the beach will be limited for handicapped persons as well as those with limited mobility. (In other words, plan on parking downtown and walking if possible.)
Manchester’s annual Fourth of July parade will be starting at 10 a.m.
Come see the antique cars, fire trucks, marching bands, local floats and so much more. The parade starts at the Manchester Essex Middle/High School on Lincoln Street, and will travel up Vine Street, crossing over Norwood Ave and continuing up Vine Street to School Street. The parade will take a right onto School Street and proceed up to Pleasant Street. From there the parade will take a left onto Pleasant Street, then a left onto Pine Street. It will go down Pine Street and take the left onto Central Street where it will go up Union Street to Norwood Ave and end at Coach Field Playground.
At the end point of the parade route, there will be a post-parade performance and other activities at Coach Field Playground on Brook Street, located behind Memorial Elementary School. Cheryl Marshall, director of Manchester’s Parks & Recreation Department, said there will be a live performance by the Connecticut Hurricanes Marching Band. (Nice!) And for the families with youngsters, there will be stations offering face-painting and custom-made balloon animals.
Marshall reports there will also be a drawing, though a little different from years past. The Fourth of July Committee has purchased a number of gift cards from local businesses as its way of giving back to the local businesses that have supported the community all these years.
“We want to take the opportunity to thank the Manchester 375th Committee for the generous donation it provided that helped make this year’s firework extra spectacular,” said Marshall and the Fourth of July Committee.
Manchester’s Fourth of July schedule is as follows:
- Saturday, July 2 - Red, White & Blue Breakfast at Tucks Point from 7-11:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Manchester Rotary Club. There’s a free water shuttle available that can be accessed either behind Town Hall or at Reed Park, provided by Manchester Mooring. Breakfast tickets are available at the door.
- Sunday, July 3 - Singing Beach Fireworks, with a beach concert starting at 7 p.m. and fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. Fireworks rain date is July 5. The beach parking lot reserved for handicapped use and will close to the public at 4 p.m. Please follow the direction of Manchester Public Safety for parking. Make plans to carpool or walk if possible. No beach fires or sparklers!
- Monday, July 4 - Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. Streets will close and reopen on a rolling basis. The traditional parade route will be followed (See below). The parade ends at Coach Field where there will be a band performance by the CT Hurricanes, Face Painting and Balloon Animals. Register your team, group or float today – there is still time! https://bit.ly/MBTSparade (Parade is rain or shine)
- Tuesday, July 5 - Patriotic Concert in Masconomo Park featuring Cape Ann Big Band, 6-8 p.m.
Parade Route
The parade will travel up Vine Street, crossing over Norwood Ave and continuing up Vine Street to School Street. The parade will take a right onto School Street and proceed up to Pleasant Street. From here the parade will take a left onto Pleasant Street, then a left on to Pine Street. It will go down Pine Street and take the left onto Central Street where it will go up Union Street to Norwood Ave and end at Coach Field Playground.
Beach Restrictions for July 4 Weekend
The MBTS Fire Department has issued the following restrictions for the holiday weekend: No cooking fires will be allowed on the beaches from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4 including charcoal grills and fire pits. Also, a reminder that personal fireworks are illegal in MA.