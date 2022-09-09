p_6 Shop Thoughts_What If.jpg

While my A/C unit remains on high and the humidity continues to perm my hair daily, I’m paradoxically thinking about winter, ordering Christmas wrapping paper and Chanukah cards and putting the 2023 calendars on the shelves in the shop.  I sent the last of my fall book orders out last week, including for the recently announced book by Michelle Obama, The Light We Carry, about staying hopeful in uncertain times.  Retail is a guessing game, and book retail even more so, but a new book by the former first lady is, at least, a no-brainer.  On publication day (November 15), we’ll have it on the floor in stacks. 

Fall always brings the year’s biggest books to shelves and this year is no different.  If anything, as publishers continue to catch up after delaying a number of publications during the COVID years, when printing, foot traffic, and publicity were all hard to come by, there seem to be more this year than usual.  In addition to Obama’s new book, here are some of the nonfiction titles we at the Book Shop are looking forward to for the upcoming season:

