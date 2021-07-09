Does your dog’s bad breath keep the two of you from spending more time together? Do you wish you could give your dog a breath mint? “doggy breath” is not normal. In fact, it could be one of the first signs that your pet has dental disease. Dental disease is a painful condition that occurs when bacteria, plaque, and tartar build up on the teeth and get trapped beneath the gumline. The bacteria can be absorbed into the bloodstream and wreak havoc on other major organs throughout the body.