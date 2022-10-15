Pets and People_COnfused Dog.jpg

Cognitive dysfunction syndrome (CDS) is essentially the dog equivalent of Alzheimer’s disease. With CDS, a dog’s brain gradually degenerates, leading to abnormal and senile behaviors that reflect declining cognitive function.  CDS is common in older dogs, generally occurring after nine years of age.

As my patients age, some changes naturally occur.  One of them is a slow progressive set of symptoms called Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome (CDS).  One of the most distressing symptoms that occur in older pets is urinating and defecating in the house.  While this can be attributed to CDS, other conditions cause this also.

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.