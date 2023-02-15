Dog and cat together

Bladder stones, also known as urolithiasis or cystolithiasis, are solid mineral deposits that form inside the bladder of dogs and cats.  Stones start out as crystals that form in the urine.  These crystals form when a combination of events takes place, such as urine pH change (pH is a measure of acidity and alkalinity in urine), increased urine concentration, and changes in the mineral makeup of the urine being formed.  Over time, the crystals combine and layer together to form bladder stones.

Bladder stones can range from one or two stones to hundreds. Some bladder stones are small and grit-like, whereas others can grow to be larger than two inches in diameter.  Bladder stones are quite common in dogs and cats.  Kidney stones, more common in humans, occur much less frequently in dogs and cats.  Only two percent of stones found in the urinary tract of our pets are found in the kidney.

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.