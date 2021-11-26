In this week’s Cricket, we manage to cover a whole lot of ground while staying focused on all things local. We’ve got some more details on the 40B project at Shingle Hill (and define what constitutes as “safe harbor”), take a trip into redesigning a kitchen with a local interior designer, head outside with the Manchester Essex Cross Country teams, go online to help protect the teens in our life and finish up with a visit with a cat who utilized more than one of it’s nine lives to survive a serious situation.

• What is “safe harbor,” and what does it have to do with the proposed MBTS 40B project on Shingle Hill in Manchester? Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel walks us through the particulars of whether or not applying the “safe harbor” exception to the affordable housing project - currently in its permitting phase - is a possibility.

• Thinking of making some home improvements once the weather turns colder? Local interior designer Jen Coles walks us through what goes into the planning, preparation and redesign of the most versatile room in your house, the humble kitchen in “At Home Now: Consider the Kitchen.” The kitchen is used for so many different things, making it a challenge to transform. Click on the link below for more.

• Worried about how much screen time your kids spend on social media? Recently released info backs up this notion, with studies showing how spending too much time on platforms like TikTok or Facebook can have harmful effects on younger users. Our editorial staff walks you through some of the info that has made headlines across the nation recently, along with tips from an expert on how to help the younger members of your family to navigate these platforms in, “How to Protect Teens in the Age of Social Media.”

• It’s a bit surprising to think that we are now approaching the last leg of the regular season for the Manchester Essex cross country teams. Jason Brisbois checks in on both the girls and boys squads to see how things have gone so far, who has performed well and what’s coming up over the next few weeks for the Hornets in, “Gearing Up For The Stretch Run.”

• In this week’s “Pets and People,” Manchester-based veterinarian Lawrence Lamb shares the story of Aquarii, a Bengal tiger cat whose serious health situation required some next-level sleuthing to diagnose and resolve. Click on the story below for a story that is both fascinating and heartwarming.