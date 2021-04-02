Long time writer and author Anna Kasabian recently completed the Trustees of Reservations book Castle Hill on the Crane Estate. The book captures the essence of Chicago industrialist Richard Teller Crane Jr.’s summer home’s history and serves as well as a visitor's guide. The 64-page book is illustrated with historic and contemporary photos of the home, gardens, and grounds and many of the archival photos have never been published before.
Additional text and research were completed by the Trustees curatorial and interpretation staff members.
"Being immersed in its history today, has taken me full circle in my writings on this magnificent property. The very first story I wrote on this National Historic Landmark was when I was a young 20-something reporter for the Beverly Times, living just a few miles from the estate.
It was a pleasure too, to work with my husband David Kasabian who photographed some of the public and private rooms, including the library where I covered that first story, " Anna says.
"Over the years I’ve written about other Trustee's properties for the Boston Globe and more recently, Architectural Digest.
And while I have written many books and articles on architecture and design, my heart beats a little differently when I have the opportunity to write about places like this that are so rich in history with so many fascinating stories to tell."
"Castle Hill is one of many precious, historically significant places the Trustees work tirelessly to preserve and protect."
Published by Scala Publishers, Inc., New York, it is available for purchase from the Trustees online store, shopthetrustees.org.