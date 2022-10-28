At Home

Managing Stuff

Stuff is a funny thing.

On the one hand it makes us who we are, right?  I mean, we are living people and accumulating a certain amount of things is just built in our existence.  We have a set of basic human needs like shelter and comfort, and we need tools to help us accomplish those things like appliances and computers.  But we’re also sentimental and perhaps a little bit vain -- we like to collect our treasures.  All totally normal.  But there comes a point where you don’t own the stuff anymore because that stuff owns you.

Jennifer Coles is a local interior designer. Her instagram is: @coles_color_and_design. Her website is: colescoloranddesign.com