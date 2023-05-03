On Friday, May 5, the YMCA of the North Shore and Manchester Essex Regional Middle School will present one of the most famous musicals of all time—The Sound of Music Youth Edition—at ME High School auditorium.
Directed by YMCA of the North Shore Theatre Specialist Heidi Dallin, the production features students from the Manchester Essex Regional Middle School playing some of the most beloved characters in theatre history. The Sound of Music was the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein and features many cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music. The book of the musical was written by the Pulitzer Prize winning writing duo of Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.
A Broadway legend, Crouse spent his summers living in the Annisquam neighborhood of Gloucester. The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. Set in 1938 Austria before the Nazi occupation, this inspirational story based on the memoir of Maria Augusta von Trapp, follows Maria Reiner, an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household.
MERMS 8th Grader Cate Vendt playing Maria Reiner and MERMS 7th Grader Jack Rousmaniere playing Captain von Trapp lead the cast of over 30 middle school actors. Director Heidi Dallin's YMCA Theatre Production Team includes Music Director: Rin Wolter; Set, Prop and Costume Designer: Sarah Vandewalle; Stage Manager: Manchester native Jenny Hersey; Choreographer: Ts Burnham; Sound Designer: Francis Bordeleau; Set Tech: True Sayess and Lighting Designer: MERHS Sophomore Nicholas Haley.
Performances are Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m.; Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m.; Thursday, May 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at ME High School in Manchester.
All tickets are $15 and are available online and at the door.