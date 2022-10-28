Keynote Speaker

Amy Siskind Keynote Speaker at the Fund

The Women's Fund of Essex County, an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that raises and donates funds to area nonprofits that provide services and programs to support women and girls, today announced that nationally recognized spokesperson, writer and expert on helping women and girls advance and succeed, Amy Siskind, will be the keynote speaker at its 2022 Grant Awards Luncheon fundraiser to be held, Thursday, November 3 at 11:30 a.m., at Danversport Harborside, Danvers, MA.

Siskind, president of The New Agenda, and a native of Marblehead, Massachusetts said that her non-profit’s mission of raising attention about the importance of women and girl’s economic independence and advancement, gender representation and safety aligns with that of The Women’s Fund.  “The hard work of creating economic, health, and social equity for all women has to take place on many fronts, especially at the community level,” said Siskind.  “Supporting local organizations, such as The Women’s Fund of Essex County, whose own efforts support so many nonprofits working on the front lines to help women and girls, ensures that all of us are working in sync to make sure women and girls have an economically bright future,” she said.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.