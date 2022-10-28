The Women's Fund of Essex County, an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that raises and donates funds to area nonprofits that provide services and programs to support women and girls, today announced that nationally recognized spokesperson, writer and expert on helping women and girls advance and succeed, Amy Siskind, will be the keynote speaker at its 2022 Grant Awards Luncheon fundraiser to be held, Thursday, November 3 at 11:30 a.m., at Danversport Harborside, Danvers, MA.
Siskind, president of The New Agenda, and a native of Marblehead, Massachusetts said that her non-profit’s mission of raising attention about the importance of women and girl’s economic independence and advancement, gender representation and safety aligns with that of The Women’s Fund. “The hard work of creating economic, health, and social equity for all women has to take place on many fronts, especially at the community level,” said Siskind. “Supporting local organizations, such as The Women’s Fund of Essex County, whose own efforts support so many nonprofits working on the front lines to help women and girls, ensures that all of us are working in sync to make sure women and girls have an economically bright future,” she said.
TWF co-presidents Trish Moore and Wendy Roworth echoed Siskind’s sentiments. “It takes a village. And that saying is particularly true when it comes to supporting the needs of women and girls,” said Roworth. As evidence of the need to raise shared voices, Roworth pointed to research by the Women’s Philanthropy Institute that shows that nearly 50,000 organizations in the U.S. are dedicated to women and girls, yet they consistently receive less than 2 percent of all charitable giving. “The Women’s Fund’s donors are amazing, and we cherish their support. But the need for additional funds to support our grantees is huge and growing,” Roworth added.
Moore noted that the pandemic had a disproportionate negative financial impact on women and now the added economic challenges of inflation, and the high cost of living and childcare in Massachusetts have exacerbated the issues women face. “The need here among women and girls in Essex County knows no bounds of age or race,” said Moore. “We’re committed to support those nonprofits doing the hard work of ensuring all women and girls have a fair chance at a safe, healthy and financially sound life.”
A highlight of the Annual Luncheon is spotlighting the TWF’s most recent grantees. Earlier this year, TWF awarded annual grant funding totaling $250,000 to 34 non-profit organizations in more than 20 Essex County communities. “Our grantees are the heart and soul of the women’s fund,” said Roworth. “The invaluable services they provide are why The Women’s Fund works so hard to raise money for their programs,” she added.
To purchase tickets, sponsor the event, donate, or learn more about the organization visit thewomensfundec.org.