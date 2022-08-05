Residents are ready for this weekend’s annual outdoor art and shopping and music and food extravaganza, the Festival-by-the-Sea, which has become both a Manchester and Cape Ann classic.
The event is hosted by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber, in partnership with the Town of Manchester.
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 6 in three of Manchester’s downtown parks: Town Hall Common, Reed Park and Masconomo Park. More than 80 artists, artisans and food vendors will be selling their original artwork and handmade goods. This family friendly event includes live outdoor entertainment, local shopping, sidewalk sales, restaurants, food trucks and fun activities for the kids.
Local shops, restaurants and organizations will also get into the celebration. Most plan sidewalk selling and special experiences for visitors strolling through from Masconomo Park to the Town Hall Common.
Back this year, to the delight of all the kiddos (and kiddos who masquerade daily as adults) is the US Coast Guard ship that arrives and docks for public tours at Reed Park. It’s a favorite. And it’s back, according to Mike Storella who coordinated the visit with the ME Rotary Club and the Chamber.
And for something new, at the Manchester Historical Museum, the Concord-based Ladies Association of Revolutionary America will be representing Manchester’s townswomen of 1772 from 10 a.m. to noon to support the museum’s exhibit, Manchester 1772 that explores Manchester’s working class with a special focus on cod fisheries.
The troupe will be accurately dressed in the handsewn clothing of 1772 New England and will engage museum visitors by not only talking about their projects but also by talking to them about the concerns of women during a time when British troops occupied Boston, the King was still taxing their tea, and a recent dramatic event off the coast of Rhode Island surely made for gossip and concern in this Massachusetts coastal community.
And at Masconomo Park, a schedule of music is planned from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:
Masconomo Park at the Bandstand
11:00-12:30 p.m. - Pete Hoare with Geoff Small (Rock / Classic Rock / Folk)
12:30-1:30 p.m. - Charlie Weld (Singer / Songwriter)
1:45-3:15 p.m. - Presti Players (Blues / Reggae/ Funk)
3:30-5:30 p.m. - The Jantelles (Juke Box hits / Oldies)
“The Chamber wishes to acknowledge and thank the Manchester Board of Selectmen, the Manchester Fire & Police Departments and Manchester Parks & Recreation for their support and assistance in bringing this Festival to life,” said Ken Riehl, CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. “We also thank the many business sponsors and downtown merchants for their support in helping to make this year’s Festival-by-the-Sea possible.”
The Chamber has arranged a shuttle service from the Manchester Essex Regional High School parking lot on Lincoln Street to the center of town that will run throughout the event.