Posted Tuesday, November 3, 2020 12:03 pm

Walter J. Lennon 88, of Byfield and formerly a Catholic priest at the Sacred Heart Church on School Street in Manchester, passed away peacefully October 29 after a few days of Hospice Care at the home of his brother. Walter was predeceased by his wife Penelope Ryan (nee Hawkings), his sister Teresa O'Brien and his parents Walter and Teresa Lennon of Roslindale. He is survived by his stepchildren: Derek Ryan of Idaho, Annie Casciola of NC, Caroline “Punky Ryan”

Chase and her husband Jeff of NC, Jennifer Newell of England. Also survived by his brothers: James of Brookline, Paul and his wife Anne Marie of Westwood, Richard and his wife Elaine of Walpole; sisters: Marion Masterson of Westwood, Dorothy Lindner of CA, Rita Barry of NY and brother-in-law John O'Brien of Melrose; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins and Nancy Lyons - his and Penelope's friend and caregiver. Walter was a priest for many years in parishes on the North Shore before leaving the priesthood. He and Penelope were active with food charities in Lawrence. With graduate degrees from Anna Maria College, Walter retired after serving as the Director of Career Services at Worcester State College. A private family service will be held in the spring.