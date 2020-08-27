Police Notes For The Week Of August 17

Posted Thursday, August 27, 2020 10:00 pm

MONDAY, AUGUST 17

9:39 a.m. School St., hands free violation, written warning.

11:18 a.m. Pine St., no trailer plate, verbal warning.

11:50 a.m. Parson Lane, speed and no license in possession, written warning.

1:33 p.m. Raymond St., deceased skunk, DPW notified.

2:56 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

7:18 a.m. School St., walk in medical, transport to hospital.

8:25 a.m. Masconomo St., road closed signs requested, DPW notified.

3:35 p.m. Proctor St., Fox charged landscaper, Animal Control Officer notified.

7:00 p.m. Forest St., injured cat in yard, Animal Control Officer notified.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

4:35 a.m. Old Essex Rd., 78 Y/O male fell with bleeding from arm, transport to hospital.

8:15 a.m. Bridge St., sick fox, Animal Control Officer notified.

11:23 a.m. Harbor, boat tubing in No Wake zone, Harbormaster notified.

4:04 p.m. Victoria Rd., issue with coyotes, Animal Control Officer notified.

11:06 p.m. Beach St., found keys at beach, logged to lost and found.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

1:43 a.m. Newport Park, male party not feeling well, transport to hospital.

1:05 p.m. Summer St., single car crash, report to follow.

3:13 p.m. Beach St., coat found at MBTA station, logged to lost and found.

3:36 p.m. Ocean St., dog on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

1:02 a.m. Union St., high blood pressure, transport to hospital.

6:24 p.m. Windemere Park Ext., request for assistance to hospital, transported.

11:36 a.m. Ocean St., Black Beach, check for dogs, all in order.

12:39 p.m. Central St., found Mass ID, logged to lost and found.

3:02 p.m. Central St., found bank card, logged to lost and found.

7:10 p.m. Beach St., 12 cars ticketed and Singing Beach.

SATURDAY , AUGUST 22

1:10 p.m. Summer St., dog in car, window open, gone on arrival.

3:46 p.m. Beach St., wellness check, cancelled, party checked out ok.

4:35 p.m. Sandpiper Lane, three cars tagged on Raymond St.

6:23 p.m. School St., two car motor vehicle accident, minor damage, no services required.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

10:06 a.m. Central St., car operator opened door into bicyclist, transport to hospital.

1:08 p.m. Morse Court, water leaking into roadway from ground, DPW notified.

4:39 p.m. Bennett St., stop sign violation, written warning issued.