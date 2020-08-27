Police Notes For The Week Of August 17

MONDAY, AUGUST 17 

9:39 a.m.  School St., hands free violation, written warning. 

11:18 a.m.  Pine St., no trailer plate, verbal warning. 

11:50 a.m.  Parson Lane, speed and no license in possession, written warning. 

1:33 p.m.  Raymond St., deceased skunk, DPW notified. 

2:56 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.  

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18 

7:18 a.m.  School St., walk in medical, transport to hospital. 

8:25 a.m.  Masconomo St., road closed signs requested, DPW notified. 

3:35 p.m.  Proctor St., Fox charged landscaper, Animal Control Officer notified. 

7:00 p.m.  Forest St., injured cat in yard, Animal Control Officer notified. 

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19 

4:35 a.m.  Old Essex Rd., 78 Y/O male fell with bleeding from arm, transport to hospital. 

8:15 a.m.  Bridge St., sick fox, Animal Control Officer notified. 

11:23 a.m.  Harbor, boat tubing in No Wake zone, Harbormaster notified. 

4:04 p.m.  Victoria Rd., issue with coyotes, Animal Control Officer notified. 

11:06 p.m.  Beach St., found keys at beach, logged to lost and found. 

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20 

1:43 a.m.  Newport Park, male party not feeling well, transport to hospital. 

1:05 p.m.  Summer St., single car crash, report to follow. 

3:13 p.m.  Beach St., coat found at MBTA station, logged to lost and found. 

3:36 p.m.  Ocean St., dog on beach, Animal Control Officer notified. 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21 

1:02 a.m.  Union St., high blood pressure, transport to hospital. 

6:24 p.m.  Windemere Park Ext., request for assistance to hospital, transported. 

11:36 a.m.  Ocean St., Black Beach, check for dogs, all in order. 

12:39 p.m.  Central St., found Mass ID, logged to lost and found. 

3:02 p.m.  Central St., found bank card, logged to lost and found. 

7:10 p.m.  Beach St., 12 cars ticketed and Singing Beach. 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22 

1:10 p.m.  Summer St., dog in car, window open, gone on arrival. 

3:46 p.m.  Beach St., wellness check, cancelled, party checked out ok. 

4:35 p.m.  Sandpiper Lane, three cars tagged on Raymond St. 

6:23 p.m.  School St., two car motor vehicle accident, minor damage, no services required. 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 

10:06 a.m.  Central St., car operator opened door into bicyclist, transport to hospital. 

1:08 p.m.  Morse Court, water leaking into roadway from ground, DPW notified. 

4:39 p.m.  Bennett St., stop sign violation, written warning issued. 

5:33 p.m.  School St., speeding violation, written warning issued. 

