Police Notes for the Week Ending July 24

Monday, July 13

1:10 a.m. Beach St., issue with MBTA gates, working on them, train cleared.

5:57 p.m. Route 128SB, 2 car motor vehicle accident, 1 transport, 1 refusal.

6:27 p.m. Highland Ave., 85 Y/O female, possible stroke, transport to hospital.

Tuesday, July 14

7:27 a.m. Proctor St., noise complaint for town by-law, no by-law being broken.

11:19 a.m. Tucks Point Rd., deceased goose, DPW notified.

4:05 p.m. School St., suspicious package received, disposed of.

5:18 p.m. Summer St., person not wearing mask, gone on arrival.

Wednesday, July 15 9:29 a.m. Rosedale Ave., skunks under porch, Animal Control Officer notified.

6:30 p.m. Beach St., community policing, concert I the park.

8:11 p.m. 128SB, disabled motor vehicle, out of gas, officer waited for AAA.

9:41 p.m. Lincoln St., noise complaint on high school field, group dispersed.

Thursday, July 16 9:28 A.M. University Lane, bat in the home, Animal Control Officer notified.

1:58 p.m. Lincoln St., found wallet, logged.

3:16 p.m. Beach St., parked car sideswiped, information exchanged.

6:05 p.m. Bridge St., CO detector activation, malfunctioned detector.

Friday, July 17 8:05 a.m. Summer St., missing cat, information taken.

9:53 a.m. Hickory Hill Rd., parked on roadside, checked out okay.

10:50 a.m. Proctor St., vehicle hit overnight, report taken.

Saturday, July 18

10:09 a.m. Summer St., vandalism to mailbox, internal tenant dispute.

12:54 a.m. Ocean St., boat up on beach, boat assisted out.

3:41 p.m. Ocean St., boats close to the beach, Harbormaster notified.

4:10 p.m. Harbor, man fell overboard, assisted by boaters in area.

Sunday, July 19

7:42 a.m. Beach St., wallet found, turned in.

11:30 a.m. Colburn Rd., tree down blocking road, moved off to side, DPW on scene.

1:38 p.m. Beach St., handsfree law, written warning.