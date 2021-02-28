Philio Cushing Earns “International Premier Elite Award” at Churchill Properties Award Event

Posted Sunday, February 28, 2021 7:00 pm

Philio Cushing of Churchill Properties was recognized last week for her outstanding achievements in North Shore real estate. Her exceptional 2020 sales volume earned the “International Premier Elite Award.”

Philio has over 16 years of real estate experience and is a widely known and well-respected realtor on the North Shore. She places in “The Top 50” in New England for her company, and in the top five of all realtors in her geographic region. Additionally, Philio is a Board Member at The Manchester Historical Museum, Overseer at the Peabody Essex Museum.

Churchill Properties is a full-service residential real estate firm serving all of Boston’s North Shore communities from their offices in Beverly, Hamilton, Gloucester, and Manchester.