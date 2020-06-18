More Than 250 Show Up at Masco For Peaceful Vigil

Posted Thursday, June 18, 2020 8:45 pm

Two weeks ago, approximately 150 people participated in a spontaneous vigil at Masconomo Park in Manchester to honor George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Last week, three more such events took place in Manchester, including this one organized by MERHS freshman Bella Wright and senior Elene Karlberg. The pair presented their idea for a peaceful downtown protest for last Friday to the Board of Selectmen and by the time they started the program at 4 p.m., Masconomo Park was filled with nearly 250 people.