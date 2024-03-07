ME Drama Fest Team Competes in Massachusetts Drama Fest

Posted Thursday, March 7, 2024 2:54 pm

The Friends of the ME Performing Arts congratulate the Cast and Crew of MERHS's Drama Fest team. The team had a great performance last week during the Massachusetts High School Drama Festival, a competitive program that typically includes 112 one-act plays produced by member high schools across the Commonwealth.

The competition is organized across three levels – preliminary, semi-final and State Finals. Student excellence in acting and technical design is recognized at each level. Of the 112 one-act plays that enter the festival, fourteen will be selected as State Finalists, of which three will be named winners.

Two schools chosen from the State Finalist list will represent Massachusetts in the New England Drama Festival, the regional showcase of secondary school theatre later this month.

The local team from MERSD had a great performance last week of their short play, “Death of a Dead Guy.” The team hopes to bring an encore performance to Cape Ann at some point soon. Stay tuned.