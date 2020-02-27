MBTS Board of Selectmen Update for the Week of February 28

Posted Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:30 pm

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 is the Super Tuesday Primary Election. Voting will take place at Manchester Memorial School at 43 Lincoln Street from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Board of Selectmen Meeting: Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall room 5. Topics include the finalizing of the Annual Town Meeting Warrant and the adoption of new mooring tackle standards.

Treasurer Update: Motor Vehicle Bills are due by March 12.

Dog License: It’s time to register your furry companions at the Town Clerk’s Office. Cost is $20 for fixed dogs and $25 for unfixed dogs. Please bring proof of current rabies vaccination. Due by March 31.

Parks and Recreation Update: Looking for a summer job? Applications for Lifeguards, Beach Attendants and Summer Playground Counselors are available on the town website at www.manchester.ma.us under Parks and Recreation.

DPW Update: The Town Common Revitalization Project will be ongoing. Access to the front door of Town Hall will be limited at times. A temporary construction fence will surround the project for pedestrian safety. The side door will remain open and is handicapped accessible.