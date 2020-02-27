MBTS Board of Selectmen Update for the Week of February 28

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 is the Super Tuesday Primary Election. Voting will take place at Manchester Memorial School at 43 Lincoln Street from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.  

Board of Selectmen Meeting: Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall room 5.  Topics include the finalizing of the Annual Town Meeting Warrant and the adoption of new mooring tackle standards.   

Treasurer Update: 

Motor Vehicle Bills are due by March 12. 

Dog License: 

It’s time to register your furry companions at the Town Clerk’s Office. Cost is $20 for fixed dogs and $25 for unfixed dogs. Please bring proof of current rabies vaccination. Due by March 31.  

Parks and Recreation Update: 

Looking for a summer job? Applications for Lifeguards, Beach Attendants and Summer Playground Counselors are available on the town website at www.manchester.ma.us under Parks and Recreation.  

DPW Update: 

The Town Common Revitalization Project will be ongoing. Access to the front door of Town Hall will be limited at times. A temporary construction fence will surround the project for pedestrian safety. The side door will remain open and is handicapped accessible. 

Trash, Recycling, Compost

Regular schedule. 

